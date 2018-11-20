News
At least 50 killed in Kabul wedding hall explosion
At least 50 killed in Kabul wedding hall explosion
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 50 people have been killed and 83 others wounded in an explosion inside a very large wedding hall on the airport road in Kabul city center, TOLO News reported.

The explosion happened at about 6.15pm local time during a large gathering of people who were marking Prophet Mohammad’s birthday, officials said.

The blast happened at the Uranus Wedding Hall, in the city, according to ministry of public health.

However, the Ministry of interior (MoI) said over 50 people were killed and wounded in the attack. 

 
