US imposes sanctions against two Russian companies and one individual

The United States has added six individuals and three organizations to the sanctions lists for helping provide oil supplies to the Syrian government, which includes Russian companies Global Vision Group and Promsyrioimport and its First Deputy General Director Andrei Dogaev, The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reported on Tuesday, TASS reported.
In addition to Russian companies and individuals, two Iranian citizens, one Lebanese, one Syrian and one Iraqi, and Tadbir Kish Medical and Pharmaceutical, registered in Iran, all fell under sanctions. According to the US Treasury, Global Vision Group and a Syrian citizen Mohammed Amer Al Chwiki, who according to Washington, owns this enterprise, allegedly played a key role in the scheme for the supply of oil to Syria, and then in the transfer of funds to the Al-Qods special unit of Iran Corps of the "guards of the Islamic revolution".