Armenia’s acting FM meets PACE President in Strasbourg
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on November 20 met with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Liliane Maury Pasquier on the sidelines of his working visit in Strasbourg, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

During the meeting the acting FM congratulated the PACE President on election and wished success in this responsible position. Touching upon the problems facing the PACE Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed support to the ongoing efforts aimed at overcoming them. He said each member state of the Council of Europe must contribute to raising the effectiveness of the activity and ranking of the structure gathered across common European values.

In the context of the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, the acting FM highlighted the government’s commitment to continue the process of reforms based on the mandate given from the people, the next destination of which will be holding fair, transparent elections that will express the will of the people.

The acting FM introduced the PACE President on Armenia’s approaches over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement. In this context Mnatsakanyan stated that all attempts to shift the discussions over the conflict from the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, as the only international mandate for the conflict settlement, to another platforms do not contribute to the conflict solution and harm establishment of stability and peace in the region.
This text available in   Հայերեն
