Armenia man found dead on Moscow international airport runway
Armenia man found dead on Moscow international airport runway
Region:Diaspora, Russia
Theme: Incidents

A man from Armenia was found dead Tuesday on the runway of Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Interfax reported.

The incident occurred at 8:10pm Moscow time.

While taxiing on the runway, the crew of an aircraft reported an impact with an unknown object. But the signaling systems of this plane had not indicated any disturbance, and it was decided to continue with the flight.

Airport staff was dispatched to this runway where it discovered the dead body and personal effects of a man.

Emergency services reported that the man was an Armenian citizen, and he had been deported from Spain back to Armenia via Moscow.
Հայերեն and Русский
