Newspaper: New wave of price hikes expected in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Once the excise tax will increase for tobacco products and alcoholic beverages in Armenia, a new wave of price hikes will be expected in the country next year, Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper reported.

“This, by the way, is an inheritance which the previous authorities left.

“According to Zhoghovurd daily, the increase in excise tax rates is also due to the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] regulations, so that the public uses as little as possible the products containing harmful substances.

“The range of excise taxable goods will be expanded [in Armenia] as of July 1 of the following year,” wrote Zhoghovurd.
