President Sahakyan, 3 traditional parties explore Karabakh domestic and foreign policy

STEPANAKERT. – On Monday and Tuesday, President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, held talks in Los Angeles with representatives of the Central Committee and governing body of the Western USA Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, Western USA Regional Committee of the Ramgavar Liberal Party, and Western US Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party.
The interlocutors focused on Artsakh’s foreign and domestic policy, the Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation, and regional developments, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
President Sahakyan considered these talks to be indispensable and useful, and he noted that they should become regular.