News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
President Sahakyan, 3 traditional parties explore Karabakh domestic and foreign policy
President Sahakyan, 3 traditional parties explore Karabakh domestic and foreign policy
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – On Monday and Tuesday, President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, held talks in Los Angeles with representatives of the Central Committee and governing body of the Western USA Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, Western USA Regional Committee of the Ramgavar Liberal Party, and Western US Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party.

The interlocutors focused on Artsakh’s foreign and domestic policy, the Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation, and regional developments, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan considered these talks to be indispensable and useful, and he noted that they should become regular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bako Sahakyan: Armenian Americans are one of our most organized communities
The Karabakh President attended the Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2018 Annual Gala party, in Los Angeles…
 Karabakh President meets with philanthropists in LA
They discussed the implementation of various programs in Artsakh…
 Karabakh has deep respect toward Armenian Relief Society
The President visited the ARS Western USA Regional Executive Board, in Los Angeles…
 Karabakh President arrives in US
Sahakyan will pay a working visit...
 Karabakh Presidents visits Phonethon Center in Paris
It is organized in by the Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund...
 Sahakyan meets with France-Artsakh Friendship Circle members
The Karabakh President is on a visit to Paris…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news