Mnatsakanyan, Jagland confer on Armenia’s engagement in CoE

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday met with Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland of the Council of Europe (CoE).

The interlocutors lauded the productive cooperation between Armenia and the CoE, and exchanged views on Armenia’s engagement in this organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, they discussed the ongoing activities toward the effective implementation of the Armenia-CoE action plan and the development of a new action plan.

The acting FM, for his part, expressed Armenia’s full support to the ongoing efforts toward addressing the challenges facing the CoE.

In addition, Mnatsakanyan presented the Armenian government’s tangible accomplishments in and the positive changes toward the implementation of reforms in the country.

Reflecting on the forthcoming snap parliamentary voting in Armenia, the acting FM stressed that the holding of free, fair, and transparent elections is a priority of the Armenian government.

Furthermore, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan briefed the CoE Secretary General on Armenia’s position on and outlook toward the avenues to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.