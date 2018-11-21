Bako Sahakyan: Armenian Americans are one of our most organized communities

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday attended the Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2018 Annual Gala party, in Los Angeles.
In his address at the event, the President spoke about the voluminous work which this fund carries out in Artsakh, and extended his deep appreciation to all those who consistently support Artsakh in the implementation of key strategic projects, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The US Armenian community, notably its Californian part, represents one of the most organized communities of our diaspora,” Bako Sahakyan stressed. “And every time we come here we gain a unique impetus by seeing our compatriots firm in their patriotism, caring about the Motherland, being part and parcel of it by soul and heart.
“You carry out the challenging mission of remaining Armenian, preserving the Armenian national identity with honor.”
Touching upon the targeted activities within the framework of Telethon 2018, the President noted that their implementation will play an essential role in safeguarding the energy and food security of Artsakh.
Also, the Karabakh President voiced his confidence that, as always, all the set tasks will be successfully fulfilled with joint efforts.
Telethon 2018, the live 12-hour internationally televised program, will air on US Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.