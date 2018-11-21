News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Bako Sahakyan: Armenian Americans are one of our most organized communities
Bako Sahakyan: Armenian Americans are one of our most organized communities
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday attended the Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2018 Annual Gala party, in Los Angeles.

In his address at the event, the President spoke about the voluminous work which this fund carries out in Artsakh, and extended his deep appreciation to all those who consistently support Artsakh in the implementation of key strategic projects, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The US Armenian community, notably its Californian part, represents one of the most organized communities of our diaspora,” Bako Sahakyan stressed. “And every time we come here we gain a unique impetus by seeing our compatriots firm in their patriotism, caring about the Motherland, being part and parcel of it by soul and heart.

“You carry out the challenging mission of remaining Armenian, preserving the Armenian national identity with honor.”

Touching upon the targeted activities within the framework of Telethon 2018, the President noted that their implementation will play an essential role in safeguarding the energy and food security of Artsakh.

Also, the Karabakh President voiced his confidence that, as always, all the set tasks will be successfully fulfilled with joint efforts.

Telethon 2018, the live 12-hour internationally televised program, will air on US Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
President Sahakyan, 3 traditional parties explore Karabakh domestic and foreign policy
In Los Angeles, Bako Sahakyan met with the representatives of these political forces…
 Karabakh President meets with philanthropists in LA
They discussed the implementation of various programs in Artsakh…
 Karabakh has deep respect toward Armenian Relief Society
The President visited the ARS Western USA Regional Executive Board, in Los Angeles…
 Karabakh President arrives in US
Sahakyan will pay a working visit...
 Karabakh Presidents visits Phonethon Center in Paris
It is organized in by the Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund...
 Sahakyan meets with France-Artsakh Friendship Circle members
The Karabakh President is on a visit to Paris…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news