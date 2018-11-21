International Working Group on missing persons in Karabakh conflict resumes its mission

YEREVAN. – An International Working Group on the missing persons in Karabakh conflict has resumed its mission and met with the representatives of the state commission on POWs, hostages and missing in Baku to discuss possible launch of talks with the parties on return of the captives.

The statement says the representatives of the group visited Baku, Yerevan and Stepanakert. They also met with the two convicts in Karabakh – Dilgam Askeroov adn Shahbaz Guliyev, as well as with the two Armenians kept in Baku – Zaven Karapetyan and Arsen Baghdasaryan.

“The international working group was able to draw the attention of the parties to the fact that humanitarian work on the search for missing persons should be continued with the participation of international intermediaries,” the statement reads.

The group took the initiative to organize a meeting of experts in neutral territory to discuss plans for the release of prisoners and the possibility of establishing and regulating contacts for rapid response in matters of prisoners and hostages. A possible meeting was planned for this year, however, after numerous consultations, this meeting was postponed.

“The International Working Group will do everything so that it takes place next year, since the parties expressed their readiness to continue this initiative and try to identify ways to solve these important humanitarian issues,” the statement says.