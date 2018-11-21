News
Armenia ex-ruling party announces its “rating” electoral system MP candidates by electoral districts
Armenia ex-ruling party announces its “rating” electoral system MP candidates by electoral districts
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has publicized its candidates who are nominated with the territorial representation (“rating”) electoral system, in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election, by electoral districts.

There are 127 candidates on the RPA electoral list, and 124 of them will run for parliament by way of the “rating” election system.

Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.
This text available in   Հայերեն
