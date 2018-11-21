News
Wednesday
November 21
News
France experts to help Armenia set up system of wines with geographical label
France experts to help Armenia set up system of wines with geographical label
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Acting Minister of Agriculture Gegham Gevorgyan on Wednesday hosted a group of French experts, who have arrived in Armenia to assist Armenian specialists set up and apply a system of wines with a geographical label.  

French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte accompanied the expert group, the Ministry of Agriculture informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He stressed that agriculture had a key part in Armenian-French cooperation, and expressed readiness to assist in this domain.

The interlocutors reflected also on the regulation of the legal framework in agriculture, and several other matters of mutual interest.
