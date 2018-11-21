France experts to help Armenia set up system of wines with geographical label

YEREVAN. – Acting Minister of Agriculture Gegham Gevorgyan on Wednesday hosted a group of French experts, who have arrived in Armenia to assist Armenian specialists set up and apply a system of wines with a geographical label.
French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte accompanied the expert group, the Ministry of Agriculture informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He stressed that agriculture had a key part in Armenian-French cooperation, and expressed readiness to assist in this domain.
The interlocutors reflected also on the regulation of the legal framework in agriculture, and several other matters of mutual interest.