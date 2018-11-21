Armenia’s Pashinyan: About $500mn-worth investment projects are at discussion phase

As of this moment, about $500mn-worth investment projects—primarily in the production sector—are at the discussion and implementation phase, and with various statuses.
The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday noted the above-said during his visit to Aragatsotn Province.
“When those arrangements which today we have already achieved—in terms construction of new plants—become reality—and there are grounds for it, since they are clear arrangements (…), when those projects are successfully implemented next year, our country’s image in economic terms will make a 180-degree turn, exactly the next year,” Pashinyan announced. “[But] agriculture should also change its image in Armenia.”