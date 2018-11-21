News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
USD
484.29
EUR
551.32
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.29
EUR
551.32
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Number of “businessman” MP candidates considerably dropped in these elections
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Number of “businessman” MP candidates considerably dropped in these elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – The businessman stratum is our greatest ally in carrying out economic revolution in Armenia.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday noted the aforesaid during his meeting with a group of businessmen.

“[But] now, before entering that new phase, snap parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia,” Pashinyan stressed. “[But] the number of MP candidates who are also considered ‘businessmen’ has dropped significantly in these elections; and this is a result of the political processes taking place in Armenia.

“But (…) we will see to it that there will be a much larger number of businessmen—that is, people who produce results—in the Republic of Armenia.

“The business, the economy should not be politicized, and that, I believe, stems from the interests of everyone.”

The acting PM said the Armenian authorities hope that Armenia will become a country where large businesses will not become small businesses, but rather the latter will become medium-sized businesses, the latter—large, and so on.

“We want for Armenia’s economy to truly be a technological, industrial economy,” Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular.

Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
US embassy officials discuss elections assistance with Armenia's Central Electoral Commission
“The U.S. government's ongoing and long-term assistance to electoral and political processes shows our commitment to a strong partnership...
 Armenia acting PM: God forbid if an attempt is made to buy votes anywhere
The task of Armenian authorities is to ensure that elections are conducted on a completely level playing field...
 Armenia ex-ruling party announces its “rating” electoral system MP candidates by electoral districts
There are 127 candidates on the RPA electoral list, and 124 of them will run for parliament by way of the territorial representation system…
 Prosperous Armenia Party electoral list is made public
It will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election with 169 candidates…
 RPA is ready to work with authorities
Gagik Minasyan pointed to serious challenges in terms of foreign policy, internal security and economy...
 CIS observation mission in Armenia will start its work on November 22
The 70-member mission will meet with the head of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news