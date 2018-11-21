Armenia’s Pashinyan: Number of “businessman” MP candidates considerably dropped in these elections

YEREVAN. – The businessman stratum is our greatest ally in carrying out economic revolution in Armenia.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday noted the aforesaid during his meeting with a group of businessmen.

“[But] now, before entering that new phase, snap parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia,” Pashinyan stressed. “[But] the number of MP candidates who are also considered ‘businessmen’ has dropped significantly in these elections; and this is a result of the political processes taking place in Armenia.

“But (…) we will see to it that there will be a much larger number of businessmen—that is, people who produce results—in the Republic of Armenia.

“The business, the economy should not be politicized, and that, I believe, stems from the interests of everyone.”

The acting PM said the Armenian authorities hope that Armenia will become a country where large businesses will not become small businesses, but rather the latter will become medium-sized businesses, the latter—large, and so on.

“We want for Armenia’s economy to truly be a technological, industrial economy,” Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular.

Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.