Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the ECHR decision on Selahattin Demirtas, CNN reported.

According to him, until today, ECHR decisions have been in favor of the Kurdish party, which is why terrorist acts continue.

"There are several decisions that they took related to terror organizations. They are all unfavorable (to us)," Erdogan added

The ECHR made a decision and demanded Turkey to release the former head of the People’s Democratic Party, Selahattin Demirtas.