Wednesday
November 21
USD
484.29
EUR
551.32
RUB
7.35
USD
484.29
EUR
551.32
RUB
7.35
Dollar drops in Armenia
Dollar drops in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.29/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.41 from Tuesday, the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia informed.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 551.32 (down by AMD 2.64), that of one British pound totaled AMD 618.87 (down by AMD 3.29), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.35 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 224.83, AMD 19,042.46 and AMD 13,156.89 respectively.
