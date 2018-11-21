Armenia ruling power: There has been no foreign policy change

YEREVAN. – Lena Nazaryan, head of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly, on Wednesday explained why they were demanding—until coming to power—the soonest termination of Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), whereas they continue this membership, after coming power.
“When we were holding rallies at the [Republic] Square [in downtown capital city Yerevan], there was no political demand, order by the people that we must change the foreign policy,” Nazaryan told reporters. “That’s the reason why we will not do a foreign policy ‘u-turn.’”
Nazaryan said people were presenting other demands during those rallies.
“The order the people gave was that justice be established, public funds not be misused, [and] the corruption cases be exposed,” she added, in particular.