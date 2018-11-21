News
Yerevan mayor receives OSCE / ODIHR observation mission
Yerevan mayor receives OSCE / ODIHR observation mission
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan received representatives of the  OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), which opened an election observation mission for the 9 December early parliamentary elections in Armenia, the press service of the Yerevan Municipality reported.

Hayk Marutyan informed that preparatory works are being completed at 475 polling stations in Yerevan.

“We will do our best to organize elections at a high level,” said Hayk Marutyan.

The mayor noted that he attaches importance to the presence of international election observers.
Հայերեն and Русский
