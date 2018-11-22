News
Newspaper: "Noose" getting tighter around Armenia ex-ruling party MP
Newspaper: “Noose” getting tighter around Armenia ex-ruling party MP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The “noose” is getting tighter around National Assembly (NA)—former ruling—Republican Party of Armenia Faction MP, formerly Urban Development and, subsequently, Nature Protection Minister Aram Harutyunyan, Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper reported.

“As is known, a criminal case is launched on the basis of businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan’s petition, [and] within the framework of which Harutyunyan’s name is circulated as a bribe-taking official.

“Earlier, RA [Republic of Armenia] [now acting] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had said at the NA that an NA MP will be arrested in the near future, with the case into taking a bribe, [and] just that the law enforcement officials are waiting for an official response regarding a piece of paper.

“And now, Zhoghovurd has learned that the SIS [Special Investigation Service] has received the originals of all necessary documents, and several other documents.

“And on [Wednesday,] November 21, a ‘face-to-face’ was held at the SIS between Hambardzumyan and Harutyunyan, and the businesswoman had insisted on her testimonies.

“It is not ruled out [that] Harutyunyan will be arrested in December when the powers of this NA come to an end, and Harutyunyan will lose his parliamentary immunity, so that there will be no need to get the NA’s consent [in order to prosecute him],” Zhoghovurd wrote.
