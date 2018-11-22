Xiaomi ready to launch e-reader as Amazon Kindle

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has a huge range of products as TVs, smartphones, and even toothbrushes, however, one popular product category that it has essentially missed is an e-reader, TechGenYz reported.
According to the source, Xiaomi's upcoming e-book will compete with recognized market leaders as Amazon Kindle.
Xiaomi Senior ProductDirector, Li Chuangqi, did not confirm the rumors about the development of the reader, however, said that the company assess these gadgets positively.
Xiaomi reportedly created a prototype of the e-reader last year.