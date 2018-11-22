News
Xiaomi ready to launch e-reader as Amazon Kindle
Xiaomi ready to launch e-reader as Amazon Kindle
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has a huge range of products as TVs, smartphones, and even toothbrushes, however, one popular product category that it has essentially missed is an e-reader, TechGenYz reported

According to the source, Xiaomi's upcoming e-book will compete with recognized market leaders as Amazon Kindle.

Xiaomi Senior ProductDirector, Li Chuangqi, did not confirm the rumors about the development of the reader, however, said that the company assess these gadgets positively.

Xiaomi reportedly created a prototype of the e-reader last year.

