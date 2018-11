One person has died after a road accident Thursday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 1։25am, a car hit a jaywalker about 40 to 50 years old, and who has not been identified yet.

According to shamshyan.com, the driver did not flee the scene, and he called the ambulance.

The medical team that arrived at the scene, however, pronounced this pedestrian dead.

Subsequently, the driver called the traffic police.

The vehicle involved in this incident is registered under a company’s name.