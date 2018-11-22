News
Armenia attorney general’s office rejects petition to release arrested magnate on personal pledge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has rejected the petition to commute—on the basis of a personal pledge—the decision of remanding in custody businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan, who is charged along the lines of the criminal case into mediation to bribe

The petition had yet again made a reference to Mayrapetyan’s health condition, public relations department of the Prosecutor General’s Office informed, in response to the inquiry by Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The attorney general’s office added that no new arguments were submitted, as compared with the previous petition which Mayrapetyan’s attorney had submitted with respect to commuting his client’s remanding in custody.

Businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan was arrested on charges of mediation to bribe, and a criminal charge was brought against him.

The Special Investigation Service is investigating this criminal case.

To note, Mayrapetyan is also the owner of a TV company in Armenia.
