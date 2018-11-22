All-Armenian Fund 21st annual telethon to kick off Thursday

The annual telethon by Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund will get underway Thursday in Los Angeles.
The 12-hour Telethon 2018 nationwide international fundraising event will kick off at 10pm Armenia time.
This 21st annual telethon will be broadcast live on numerous local US television channels.
In particular, proceeds from Telethon 2018 will benefit the installation of drip irrigation systems in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
The second objective of this fundraising event is to expand the use of solar energy in Artsakh.
Proceeds from Telethon 2018 will also benefit community infrastructure in Armenia.