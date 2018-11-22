News
RPA member: 2019 state budget is a regressive one
RPA member: 2019 state budget is a regressive one
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Given the essence of the suggested budget, this draft budget us a regressive one, Deputy Speaker from the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov said.

Thus, he assumes that the economy will regress, not progress, and this is the reason he voted against the draft bill, Sharmazanov said.

The bill is not targeted at increasing jobs and investments and will lead to the opposite process, he emphasized.

Sharmazanov was supported by his party colleagues Aprine Hovhannisyan and Armen Ashotyan.

Despite RPA’s criticism, the budget was approved with 60 votes “for”.  
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenia acting PM: We will be very zealous on environmental issues
We have never said that we will shut down the mining industry…
 Armenia to get more than €23mn grant from KfW Bank
To implement the biodiversity and sustainable local development program in the country…
 Armenia draft 2019 State Budget is adopted
By a vote of 66 for, 4 against, and 2 abstentions at parliament…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Finance Ministry: Armenia will get $50mn loan from Asian Development Bank
Along the lines of funding the state budget deficit of the country…
 Armenia acting Premier: October economic activity index rose by 3%
This took place on the account of production…
