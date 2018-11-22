RPA member: 2019 state budget is a regressive one

YEREVAN. – Given the essence of the suggested budget, this draft budget us a regressive one, Deputy Speaker from the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov said.

Thus, he assumes that the economy will regress, not progress, and this is the reason he voted against the draft bill, Sharmazanov said.

The bill is not targeted at increasing jobs and investments and will lead to the opposite process, he emphasized.

Sharmazanov was supported by his party colleagues Aprine Hovhannisyan and Armen Ashotyan.

Despite RPA’s criticism, the budget was approved with 60 votes “for”.