Armenia to get more than €23mn grant from KfW Bank
Armenia to get more than €23mn grant from KfW Bank
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the Government of Armenia approved the proposal for signing the agreement with the KfW Bank, and regarding the latter allocating a €23,208,483.13 grant for the biodiversity and sustainable local development program in the country.

The acting Minister of Nature Protection, Erik Grigoryan, presented this matter at the Cabinet session. He noted that the duration of this program is expected to be eight years.

This grant agreement will enable to take large-scale environmental protection measures in Armenia.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, noted that, with this program, funds will be used also on the implementation of socioeconomic environmental programs.
