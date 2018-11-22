News
Armenia acting PM: We will be very zealous on environmental issues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – We will be very zealous on environmental issues.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforementioned at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia. 

In his words, now they are discussing the mining issue, and there are many speculations about it.

“We have never said that we will shut down the mining industry [in Armenia],” Pashinyan said. “We are saying that mining industry in the Republic of Armenia should be implemented with the highest [international] standards; we will take steps to set such high standards.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
