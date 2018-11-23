Armenian Diocese of Tehran: Pashinyan’s statement about the possible closure of the Armenian-Iranian border is incorrect

Nikol Pashinyan’s statement about the possible closure of the Armenian-Iranian border is incorrect, since the Islamic Republic of Iran was the only country that unconditionally kept the border with Armenia open for the past 28 years, primate of the Tehran Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Sepuh Sargsyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
According to Sargsyan, if this happens, Armenia will be the only aggrieved party. “Iran is a powerful country and can withstand everything. And in case of deterioration of relations with Tehran, Armenia will only suffer, ” Sepuh Sargsyan said.