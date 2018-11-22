Armenia’s Orinats Yerkir Party announces election campaign slogan

YEREVAN. – Arthur Baghdasaryan, Chairman of the Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) Party (RLP), presented the reasons why this political force will run in the forthcoming parliamentary election in Armenia.

At a press conference on Thursday, the former President of the National Assembly and ex-Secretary of the National Security Council noted that the RLP had supported the “wonderful process of revolution” in the country from its very first days.

In his words, first and foremost, the upcoming snap parliamentary election is indispensable in order to capitalize on the accomplishments of this revolution.

As per Baghdasaryan, Orinats Yerkir will run in this vote because it is concerned about the absence—among the ruling political force—of a strategy for resolving the problems facing the country, for the latter’s development program, and, ultimately, of professionals. He added that his party stood ready to provide professionals from its ranks.

Also, Arthur Baghdasaryan informed that the RLP will run for parliament with the slogan: “Lawfulness, justice and security,” and added that they have 50 steps to build a “new” Armenia.

Eleven political forces in the country will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.