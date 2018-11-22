Osipyan: Armenia citizens’ trust toward police has increased

YERERVAN. – There is a growth in crimes Armenia, but it’s not worrisome and not related to the amnesty.
Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan on Thursday told about the above-said at a briefing with reporters at the government building.
When asked by reporters whether the number of crimes had increased after the recent amnesty that was declared in the country, Ospiyan responded, in particular: “There is an increase in crime, but it’s not such that it will be risky, that it worries us, everyone, (…) and it has nothing to do with the amnesty (…); it’s just due to several factors.
“But taking advantage of [this] opportunity, let me say once more: the vicious phenomenon (…) of crime concealing within the police system has been eliminated. The citizens’ trust toward the police officer has increased.”