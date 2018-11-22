Iraq refuses to comply with US sanctions on Iran

The Iraqi government refuses to comply with the US economic sanctions on the Iranian energy, transport and banking sectors, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“The decision isn’t international, Iraqi, or part of a United Nations resolution—it's an American one,” Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi explained.

According to him, Baghdad refuses to comply with financial sanctions against Tehran.

He added that Iraq "does not accept dictates" and is not obligated to fall in line with US foreign policy or any "aggression" against another country.

The statement comes after Iraqi President Barham Salih visited Tehran last weekend, where he discussed with his counterpart Hassan Rouhani ways to strengthen bilateral ties, as well as the potential creation of free trade zones along a common border.