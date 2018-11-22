News
Dollar “descent” not stopping in Armenia
Dollar “descent” not stopping in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.24/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.03 from Wednesday, the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia informed.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 552.20 (up by AMD 0.88), that of one British pound totaled AMD 619.80 (up by AMD 0.93), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.38 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 224.51, AMD 19,089.54 and AMD 13,171.64 respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
