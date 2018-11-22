ECHR obliges Armenia to pay 900 euros in Khosrov Avagyan case

The European Court of Human Rights released a judgement in the case of Khosrov Avagyan v. Armenia, the ECHR said in a statement.
Avagyan, who had been convicted of two sisters’s murder by a court and sentenced to life imprisonment, appealed to the ECHR, stating that his rights were violated during the trial.
According to him, the applicant maintained that he had not been able to question, at any stage of the proceeding.
In 2007, Avagyan inherited the sisters' apartment. However, one of the relatives stated that the apartment was left to her under a will. A forensic examination was appointed, as it turned out that the sisters were poisoned with phosphorus. Avagyan was charged.
The court held there was a violation of Article 6 of the Convention. The ECHR obliged Armenia to pay Khosrov Avagyan 900 euros.