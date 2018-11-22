News
Armenia Police chief on 3rd President’s nephew: He will be found sooner or later
Armenia Police chief on 3rd President’s nephew: He will be found sooner or later
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Chief of Police, Valeri Osipyan, continues claiming that Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of third President Serzh Sargsyan, will be found sooner or later.

“There are circumstances which I just don’t permit myself to publicly comment on,” Ospiyan told reporters on Thursday. “Relevant activities are being carried out; joint search activities are underway with the [other] Interpol member countries.”

Osipyan, however, declined to respond to the query on Narek Sargsyan’s whereabouts.

As reported earlier, the Special Investigation Service reached a decision on July 6, to include third President Serzh Sargsyan’s brother Lyova Sargsyan and his daughter, Ani Sargsyan, as defendants along the lines of a criminal case into concealing assets subject to declaration and unlawful enrichment.

In addition, criminal charges were filed against Narek Sargsyan, the son of Lyova Sargsyan. 

Armenia 3rd President’s niece turns self in to Special Investigation Service
