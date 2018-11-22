Armenia Police chief on 3rd President’s nephew: He will be found sooner or later

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Chief of Police, Valeri Osipyan, continues claiming that Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of third President Serzh Sargsyan, will be found sooner or later.

“There are circumstances which I just don’t permit myself to publicly comment on,” Ospiyan told reporters on Thursday. “Relevant activities are being carried out; joint search activities are underway with the [other] Interpol member countries.”

Osipyan, however, declined to respond to the query on Narek Sargsyan’s whereabouts.

As reported earlier, the Special Investigation Service reached a decision on July 6, to include third President Serzh Sargsyan’s brother Lyova Sargsyan and his daughter, Ani Sargsyan, as defendants along the lines of a criminal case into concealing assets subject to declaration and unlawful enrichment.

In addition, criminal charges were filed against Narek Sargsyan, the son of Lyova Sargsyan.

