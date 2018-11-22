NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 22.11.2018

The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian signed a decree to appoint Viktor Biyagov as Armenia’s Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

By another decree, David Virabyan has been recalled from his capacity as a representative to CSTO. In a statement released later in the day, spokesperson for the Armenian foreign office Anna Naghdalyan said that recalling and appointment of ambassadors is a regular and continuous process and it is carried out as a result of a pre-planned rotation.

The National Assembly of Armenia which was formally dissolved on November 2 adopted the draft 2019 State Budget.

The draft passed by a vote of 66 for, 4 against, and 2 abstentions.

There are no Armenian nationals or ethnic Armenians affected by the California wildfires, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said on Facebook quoting the data provided by Armenia’s Consulate General in Los Angeles.

The death toll in California wildfires has reached 83.

Russian Foreign Ministry is ready to welcome a constructive meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, spokesperson for the ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Asked about possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan, Zakharova noted that the Russian side is ready to welcome any arrangements and contacts that will contribute to ¬¬the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Asked about Azerbaijan's initiative to exchange “all for all”, Zakharova noted that Moscow welcomes any arrangements in the context of the resolution of the conflict.

The number of road accidents and road deaths has increased in Armenia.

Overall, 273 people were killed and 4,819 people were injured in road accidents in Armenia over the last ten months, while the number of road accidents reached 3,334, police siad in response to an inquiry by NEWS.am.