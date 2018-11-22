News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 22
USD
484.26
EUR
552.2
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.26
EUR
552.2
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
RPA reveals its logo, motto for upcoming snap elections
RPA reveals its logo, motto for upcoming snap elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Republican Party of Armenia has already chosen its logo and the motto for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, RPA MP Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook.

The party has the following motto: “Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned.”

“Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about the security of Armenia. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about the future of Artsakh. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about the strength of the borders. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about the strength of the army. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about price hike. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about an uncertain future. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about the threat of unemployment,” Ashotyan wrote.

According to him, their party will have a website - www.vote1.am.

“We will have an official hashtag #vote1 #voteRepublicans. RPA is also actively preparing for an advertising and broadcast campaign. We will communicate intensively with the media, and will continue criticizing of an unsuccessful policy. We will be very active,” the deputy said.

Touching upon the issue, that the RPA’s logo and motto are written mostly in black and white, the deputy noted: “Unfortunately, today's authorities dictate the reality. But we will dictate our agenda in the dictated discourse.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Police Chief: Conditions for all forces will be the same during elections
This is not to say that Armen Ashotyan is an unacceptable figure for the society...
 CIS observers meet with head of Central Election Commission of Armenia
The parties discussed issues related to the upcoming snap elections. The CEC Chairman informed about the progress of the election campaign...
 Armenia’s Orinats Yerkir Party announces election campaign slogan
Eleven political forces will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9…
 Yerevan mayor receives OSCE / ODIHR observation mission
We will do our best to organize elections at a high level...
 Switalski: International community supports holding of Armenia's elections in best quality
According to him, although the election campaign has not officially started, OSCE / ODIHR observers have already arrived in the republic...
 Lena Nazaryan insists: Pashinyan never misused administrative resources
No one prevented RPA from visiting Gegharkunik or any other province...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news