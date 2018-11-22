RPA reveals its logo, motto for upcoming snap elections

The Republican Party of Armenia has already chosen its logo and the motto for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, RPA MP Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook.

The party has the following motto: “Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned.”

“Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about the security of Armenia. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about the future of Artsakh. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about the strength of the borders. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about the strength of the army. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about price hike. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about an uncertain future. Vote for the RPA, if you are concerned about the threat of unemployment,” Ashotyan wrote.

According to him, their party will have a website - www.vote1.am.

“We will have an official hashtag #vote1 #voteRepublicans. RPA is also actively preparing for an advertising and broadcast campaign. We will communicate intensively with the media, and will continue criticizing of an unsuccessful policy. We will be very active,” the deputy said.

Touching upon the issue, that the RPA’s logo and motto are written mostly in black and white, the deputy noted: “Unfortunately, today's authorities dictate the reality. But we will dictate our agenda in the dictated discourse.”