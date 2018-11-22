News
Armenian Police Chief: Conditions for all forces will be the same during elections
Armenian Police Chief: Conditions for all forces will be the same during elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- Conditions for all the political forces will be the same during the snap parliamentary elections set for December 9, Chief of the Armenian Police, Valeri Osipyan stated at the briefing on Thursday, answering reporters' question about ensuring security of MP Armen Ashotyan, who is an unacceptable figure for the public.

"This is not to say that Armen Ashotyan is an unacceptable figure for the society,” Valeri Osipyan added.

The Head of Police also said that he will visit the provinces and Yerevan from November 26 , where he will meet with political forces, as well as with his colleagues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
