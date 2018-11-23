UK MPs shown yellow card by Commons Speaker after playing football in the chamber

A group of female MPs have been shown the yellow card by the Commons Speaker after playing football in the Commons chamber, Daily Mail reported.
John Bercow said the 'historic' chamber should not be used for a kickabout after footage emerged of the SNP's Hannah Bardell practising keepy-uppy.
But Mr Bercow said he was letting the group off after receiving 'fulsome' letters of apology.
Ms Bardell, former sports minister Tracey Crouch, and Labour's Alison McGovern, Louise Haigh and Stephanie Peacock had been due to play for the UK Women's Parliamentary Football Club but had to cancel their first game as it was expected to clash with votes.
Instead Mr Bercow gave permission for them to pose in their kit in the chamber after the sitting finished.
But they ended up showing off some skills, including making use of the despatch boxes and Speaker's chair.