News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 22
USD
484.26
EUR
552.2
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.26
EUR
552.2
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Stratfor: US hopes to exploit tensions by driving wedge between Armenia and Russia
Stratfor: US hopes to exploit tensions by driving wedge between Armenia and Russia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

In the Caucasus, Washington will focus its attention on strengthening ties with the Armenian government,  analysts of the Stratfor Research Center noted.

"Armenia has traditionally been one of the closest and most loyal allies of Russia, but political tensions have emerged between Armenia and Russia in recent months following the rise to power of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan in April's Velvet Revolution. 

The United States hopes to exploit these tensions by driving a wedge between Armenia and Russia — something it has already tried to do, as evidenced by U.S. national security adviser John Bolton's visit to Armenia last month, when he expressed the United States' interest in selling weapons to Armenia. Moscow has viewed Bolton's offer as a direct challenge, as Russia currently has a monopoly on weapons sales to Armenia, as well as 5,000 troops in the small republic. While Armenia is ultimately unlikely to abandon its strategic alignment with Russia, political frictions between the two could offer the United States an opportunity to chip away at a key ally on Moscow's periphery.

The United States' efforts to make inroads into Russia's borderlands will, in turn, shape Moscow's own actions against the West. Intent on exploiting Europe's divisions and undermining EU and NATO unity, Russia will be active in its hybrid warfare campaign against the West by meddling in others' politics, disseminating propaganda, launching cyberattacks and staging covert operations against Western and Western-leaning countries like Ukraine and the Baltic states," Stratfor reported.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia analyst: Anti-Russian slogans are impermissible in forthcoming elections
It is indispensable to continue the course which Armenia follows for more than 25 years…
 Mnatsakanyan: I really appreciate our relationship, mutual understanding
there is a rich agenda between Yerevan and Moscow both in a bilateral and multilateral format...
 Armenia acting PM holds phone talks with Vladimir Putin
The sides discussed cooperation in the framework of Eurasian integration associations…
 Tonoyan: Russian armed forces and border guards play important role in ensuring security of Armenia
He stressed the importance of the presence of Russian border guards...
 Newspaper: Why wasn't new CSTO Secretary General elected?
sia, which has a decisive role, has not voiced a clear position yet...
 Armenia Deputy Speaker receives Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin
The Deputy Speaker also touched upon the activities of the National Commission…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news