Trump renews threat to close Mexico border over migrants

US President Donald Trump has threatened to close the whole US-Mexico border, including halting trade with Mexico, if the arrival of migrants from central America there leads to disorder, BBC reported.
"If we find that it gets to a level where we are going to lose control or where people are going to start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control," he told reporters.
"The whole border. I mean the whole border. Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the United States where they make so many cars," he added.