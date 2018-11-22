President Sarkissian donates half of his annual salary to Hayastan All Armenian Fund

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund, visited the office of the Fund on November 22 ahead of the 21st TV Marathon, the press service of the Armenian President’s Office reported.
Back in May, President Sarkissian had promised to donate his one year’s salary to the Fund. Today the President signed a document on donating half of his annual salary, which is 5,753,496 AMD.
The salary of the other 6 months will also be donated to the Fund.