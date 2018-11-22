France imposes sanctions over Khashoggi killing

France on Thursday imposed a travel ban on 18 Saudi citizens over their suspected involvement in last month’s killing in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Anadolu reported.
The travel restriction applies to the entire visa-free Schengen area of 26 European states, according to a French Foreign Ministry statement.
The statement urged Saudi officials to help uncover the truth about the killing, saying: "Saudi Arabia is expected to provide a transparent, comprehensive, and detailed response on this issue."
If serious human rights violations are found to be involved, France and its EU partners are working on sanctions, it added.
Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday said France could impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the killing.
“We are working very closely with Germany at this moment ... and we will decide over swiftly imposing several sanctions [on Saudi Arabia] based on what we know," Le Drian told Europe 1 Radio.