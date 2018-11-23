Saudi crown prince goes on foreign tour for first time since Khashoggi murder

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday left for a tour of the region, Russian News Agency TASS reported.
He will visit United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and discuss bilateral relations with the leaders of these countries.
Subsequently, he will leave for Argentina to attend the G20 summit.
This is the crown prince’s first tour abroad ever since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. And this matter is expected to be one of the central ones at the summit, and in connection with the view that it was Mohammed bin Salman who had ordered to kill the Saudi journalist.
On October 2, The Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi had entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to validate documents, but had gone missing. It was argued that he was killed there for writing articles that criticize Riyadh. Saudi Arabia, however, had denied these accusations claiming that the journalist had disappeared after leaving the consulate. But subsequently, Riyadh confirmed that Khashoggi was killed at the consulate.