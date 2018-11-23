Moldova President to attend EAEU leaders’ summit

On December 6, Moldovan President Igor Dodon will participate in the meeting of the heads of states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

He told the aforesaid to reporters, after a talk with Russian businessmen, Accent TV reported.

“They [EAEU countries] have invited us [Moldova] as an observer,” Dodon added, in particular.

In his words, an agreement on cooperation between some regions of Moldova and Russia is expected to be signed along the lines of this summit.

Moldova has signed a memorandum on cooperation with the EAEU and has received an observer status in this organization.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.