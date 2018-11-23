Serj Tankian: It is time for everyone to give their all to homeland Armenia

A video message by world-renowned American Armenian musician Serj Tankian was aired during the 12-hour Telethon 2018 by Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund. In his message, Tankian noted that this was a wonderful project.
Also, Tankian said he was not calling for making donations, but investing in Armenia. He noted that it was time for everyone to give their all to the homeland.
In addition, Serj Tankian called on his American Armenian friends to launch businesses and to buy apartments in Armenia, to send their children to the country, and to participate in the building of the future of Armenia.