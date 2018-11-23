Karabakh: Level of tension at border with Azerbaijan has dropped

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, was hosted by the annual telethon of Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund.
In particular, he noted that as a result of the arrangements that were made recently in Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe, the level of tension at Artsakh’s border with Azerbaijan had dropped. The Karabakh President stressed, however, that they continue to be watchful.
Also, Sahakyan spoke about several projects that were implemented in Artsakh with the support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
In addition, the NKR President expressed confidence that necessary conditions will be created also during this telethon in order to make the development of Artsakh something continuous.