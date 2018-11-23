Acting PM attends Armenia economic development forum

YEREVAN. – A forum devoted to the current key issues on Armenia’s economic development and strategic directions is being held Friday in capital city Yerevan.

The event has brought together economists from the country’s leading universities, and who have studied the obstacles in Armenia’s business sector and mechanisms for economic governance, and have analyzed the avenues for surmounting these obstacles.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as representatives from the government, the business community, specialized universities, and several other interested organizations also are in attendance to this forum.