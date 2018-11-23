Zarif admits Tehran may change stance on nuclear deal if Iranian people wish

Tehran may change its positon on the nuclear deal, if the Iranian people believe that the deal is not conducive to their economic interests, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said during the 4th edition of Mediterranean Dialogues (MED 2018) forum in Rome.

“As I said we rely on our people and that is where the red line is,” he said. “If our people believe that the deal is not conducive to their economic interests then we will have to respond to the will of our people.”

At the same time Zarif said new talks on with the U.S. to save the 2015 nuclear deal are pointless because US President Donald Trump is not trustworthy, Press TV reported.

“Why should we resume another talk just because somebody doesn't like it, just because somebody hates his predecessor? That's not the reason you engage in diplomacy, diplomacy is a serious game and we are ready for a serious game,” the Foreign Minister said.