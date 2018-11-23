News
Turkish FM: Saudi Crown Prince asks to meet Erdogan in Argentina
Turkish FM: Saudi Crown Prince asks to meet Erdogan in Argentina
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman initiated a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan within G20 summit in Argentina, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk.

According to him, Turkey sees no “obstacle” for a meeting between the two leaders.

The FM also criticized Trump’s position over Khashoggi case.

"Trump's statements amount to him saying 'I'll turn a blind eye no matter what. Money isn't everything. We must not move away from human values,”  AP reported quoting the FM. 
