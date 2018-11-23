Will Armenia eliminate Diaspora Ministry?

YEREVAN. – There is no final decision regarding the future of Armenia's Diaspora Ministry, acting Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said.
The official believes that during the past years the Ministry of Diaspora was playing a symbolic role.
“If the Diaspora Ministry has to be a symbolic agency that is not to solve precise tasks, let it be a department,” Hayrapetyan emphasized.
Asked whether he will retain his post, Hayrapetyan urged to wait until the results of the early parliamentary elections. The acting minister added that he is ready for working either in the parliament, or in the government.
The incumbent authorities have already declared their intention to cut the number of ministries.