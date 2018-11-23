Armenia diaspora ministry failed to some extent

YEREVAN. – There were some objective reasons; for example, time constraints, since the diaspora didn’t know until the last moment whether or not a telethon would be held.
Armenia’s acting Minister of Diaspora, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday. He noted this commenting on the results of the Telethon 2018 by Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund, and during which fewer funds were raised than last year.
But at the same time he declared that his ministry had to some extend failed in its activities with the Armenian diaspora; in particular, they had not done enough work in terms of awareness and coordination.
In his words, the Armenian government and the diaspora ministry are tasked with improving relations with the Armenian diaspora, since one cannot pin hopes solely on the post-revolution euphoria.
“Profound steps are needed that will change the logic,” the acting minister explained. “It’s about the specific question of what Armenia itself is going to do for the diaspora. Will we [Armenia] only continue to expect support, assistance from the diaspora? Or will Armenia assume a certain role in resolving the problems existing in the diaspora?”