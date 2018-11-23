US has no plans to participate in Astana talks on Syria

The US does not plan to participate in talks on Syria in Astana, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said in an interview to RIA Novosti.

According to him, Washington will welcome the results if the meeting is effective.

The US is not planning to participate, and they keep an open mind as to whether the Astana talks can be productive or not, the special representative said.

According to him, US welcomed last month's Istanbul summit

Astana talks on Syria are scheduled for November 28-29.